Newt Gingrich returns to the 6th District looking for a GOP win

“I think I’ve known Jake since he was about 6 months old. I’ve watched him grow up,” Gingrich said.

In a speech praising Evans, Gingrich outlined the nation’s troubles, from energy policy to immigration to the debt.

He attempted to link Democrats to the controversy over allowing transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

“Why are they that committed to minimizing the role of women? I find this, frankly, bizarre,” Gingrich said.

Then he attacked the nation’s first female vice president, Kamala Harris, saying “she weakens us in the world.”

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gingrich said he’s been enjoying his time back in Georgia after several years in Rome where his wife, Callista, served as ambassador to the Vatican during the Trump administration.

In recent days, he’s been stumping for Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue in his challenge against incumbent Brian Kemp.

“I have a real affinity for this district, for the suburbs of Atlanta generally,” he said. “It’s fun to be out here again.”

Still, those suburbs have changed since Gingrich last served in the House more than two decades ago. Voters in Gingrich’s old home base of Cobb County, once reliably conservative, have backed Democrats in the past several election cycles.

Is Cobb, with its newly diverse electorate, lost to Republicans?

“Probably,” he said. “But listen, no place is safe for Democrats. If we actually get to 12% inflation (it’s at 7.9%), that is a real pain level; food, gasoline. And there is only one party to blame.”