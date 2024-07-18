Breaking: LIVE: JD Vance to speak tonight during Day 3 of the GOP convention
Politics

Newt Gingrich at Republican National Convention calls Donald Trump ‘a president of strength’

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who represented a Georgia district in Congress for two decades, focused mostly on international affairs during his speech Wednesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, referring to China, Iran and Russia all as threats to the U.S. “Faced with these clear and present dangers, President (Joe) Biden has adopted failed policy after failed policy,” he said. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who represented a Georgia district in Congress for two decades, focused mostly on international affairs during his speech Wednesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, referring to China, Iran and Russia all as threats to the U.S. “Faced with these clear and present dangers, President (Joe) Biden has adopted failed policy after failed policy,” he said. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE — Newt Gingrich, the former U.S. House speaker who represented Georgia’s 6th Congressional District for two decades, said former President Donald Trump is the best candidate to lead America in an “incredibly dangerous” time.

Speaking Wednesday evening on the third night of the Republican National Convention, the 81-year-old criticized what he said was President Joe Biden’s international policy of “appeasement,” while calling Trump “a president of strength.”

ExplorePhotos: Newt Gingrich through the years

“We have to remember that the greatest threat to American safety is not Biden’s brain,” Gingrich told Republican delegates from across the nation. “The greatest threat is Biden’s policies and the people he appoints to implement them.”

Largely considered the architect of the “Republican Revolution,” Gingrich helped the GOP gain 54 House seats and eight Senate seats in the 1994 midterm elections, giving his party control of both chambers.

He launched an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2012, although he won the Georgia primary that year. Four years later, he was among the last contenders standing when Trump sought a running mate ahead of his first term. Trump ultimately selected Mike Pence to round out the ticket.

ExploreWhy Donald Trump didn’t pick Newt Gingrich for VP

Gingrich’s speech Wednesday centered largely on international affairs. He warned of “a growing coalition of dictatorships” actively seeking to undermine U.S. power.

He mentioned both Iran and Russia, saying the latter’s invasion of Ukraine represented “the deadliest European war since World War II.”

ExploreGingrich fostered Georgia GOP’s rise

China, Gingrich said, continues to develop its military power while seeking to undermine America “through espionage, fentanyl and the infiltration of our companies and our universities.”

“Faced with these clear and present dangers, President Biden has adopted failed policy after failed policy,” he said.

Gingrich also blamed Biden’s “weakness and confusion” for Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that left an estimated 1,200 people dead and an additional 240 taken as hostages.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the nine months since, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Gingrich’s’ wife, Callista, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican during Trump’s first term, also spoke Wednesday night, saying the U.S. looks forward to a “brighter, safer, more prosperous future” with Trump back in office.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Emails show Republican leader’s involvement in Georgia election rules

Credit: Fulton County Superior Court

Young Thug Trial: 19 months, 6 defendants and now a third judge

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Fani Willis aimed high. But now her RICOs lie in the ditch

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges

Credit: Disney

Georgia film, TV business ‘should be booming.’ Here’s why it’s not
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Conservative voters of color believe the GOP message will break through in 2024
2h ago
JD Vance is in the spotlight as he introduces himself to the nation as Donald Trump’s...
Lawsuit alleges Georgia law delaying Public Service Commission elections is...
Featured

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Where to find a great hot dog in Atlanta for National Hot Dog Day
Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna make appearances in All-Star game
Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech