New probe into Warnock foundation could surface in debate

Investigators with Georgia’s Secretary of State said they are probing a foundation led by Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
The letter from Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office confirming the investigation was dated Oct. 12 but it surfaced just hours before the Savannah debate between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
It’s likely to come up in Friday’s face off. The probe of the Ebenezer Building Foundation follows a complaint against the group by a conservative watchdog group.
Editors' Picks
Credit: IHEART
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
The Latest