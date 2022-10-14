BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
New probe into Warnock foundation could surface in debate

Politics
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Investigators with Georgia’s Secretary of State said they are probing a foundation led by Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The letter from Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office confirming the investigation was dated Oct. 12 but it surfaced just hours before the Savannah debate between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

It’s likely to come up in Friday’s face off. The probe of the Ebenezer Building Foundation follows a complaint against the group by a conservative watchdog group.

You can read about the complaint here.

