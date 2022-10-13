Complaint seeks IRS audit of Warnock, church foundation

Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks linked the complaint to the senator’s Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, and his allies, who he said are, “deliberately misleading Georgians about Reverend Warnock and now going so far as to attack his church, the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

“These are the same desperate attacks we saw in the last campaign and they won’t work this time either,” Fulks said.

The complaint comes after a story this week in the Washington Free Beacon, which found managers of the apartment building moved to evict at least eight residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as Warnock spoke out against such evictions during his 2020 race.

“Unlike my opponents, I’ve called for extending benefits and other protections, like freezing evictions, until the pandemic is manageable,” Warnock told Atlanta Magazine in a 2020 interview.

Some of the tenants at apartment building owed relatively small sums of money; one man just $28.55, records show. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reviewed legal documents confirming the eviction actions in Fulton County Magistrate Court. The first was filed in in February 2020 and the most recent in September 2022. It was not clear if any of the tenants were evicted.

The eviction actions were filed by Columbia Residential, which has a 1% ownership in the building and manages the day-to-day operations.

“The foundation failed to disclose MLK Village Corp as a related organization even though it has had the same three registered officers since 2018,” the complaint said. “They are considered a Brother/Sister organization since they are ‘controlled by the same person or persons that control the filing organization,’” it alleged.

Seizing on the eviction news, Walker offered to ante up the past due rent.

“I will personally pay the $4,900 in past due rents listed in this article to keep Reverend Warnock from evicting these people,” Walker said in a statement.

The AJC reported in June that Ebenezer pays Warnock a housing allowance of $7,417 per month. The arrangement has been approved by the Senate Ethics Committee. Senate rules limit how much U.S. senators can earn in addition to their $174,000 government salary. But the housing payments — the campaign calls it a “personal parsonage allowance” — are not subject to that cap, the Senate Ethics Committee said

Warnock and Walker are set to face off in their first debate Friday night in Savannah. Polls show the race is essentially tied.