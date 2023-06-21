X

New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The new U.S. postage stamp honoring the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis will be available next month in multiple formats that could be used as a keepsake.

Of course, the stamps can also be used for mailing something.

The stamps go on sale July 21, with an official release in Atlanta. They will be available at local post offices, as well as the postal service website, store.usps.com. The stamps already are available for pre-order on the website.

One sheet includes 15 stamps at a cost of $9.90. But there are other options, including:

  • A commemorative bookmark, based on the stamp.
  • Two first-day of issue covers, which are commemorative envelopes that include the stamp along with the date and location issued, July 21, 2023, Atlanta GA 30304.
  • A single stamp already on a mat suitable for framing, listed at $9.95.

If you are framing the stamps or a first-day of issue cover, the website diplomaframe.com recommends using an acid-free mat and UV-limiting glass.

If you are storing them, Family Tree Magazine suggests using an acid-free archival box kept in a cool, dry location.

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

