Trump hints he’ll deliver acceptance speech in Washington

Eventually, Trump and the RNC settled on Jacksonville, Florida. But last week, Trump announced all of the convention’s Florida events were called off due to a coronavirus spike.

Trump’s formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for four hours Aug. 24. Florida was to have hosted four nights of programming and parties that Trump had hoped would be a “four-night infomercial” for his reelection.

“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while,” Trump said, explaining his decision. “To have a big convention is not the right time.”

Milwaukee’s Democratic National Convention has also been scaled back considerably, with only about 300 people expected to attend and strict social distancing and mask mandates required.