Trump hints he’ll deliver acceptance speech in Washington

President Donald Trump may accept the Republican nomination in Washington rather than North Carolina.
Trump made the remark Wednesday morning in the presence of several reporters and media outlets.
His @GOP acceptance speech, which had been scheduled for Jacksonville, might be made from the @WhiteHouse, @POTUS tells reporters.— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 29, 2020
On Tuesday, Trump told Raleigh, North Carolina-based WRAL he would deliver his acceptance speech in the Tar Heel State, where the convention was originally scheduled. But several weeks ago, North Carolina’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, said the city and state could not support a full convention with significant coronavirus safety measures.
Trump then announced the search was on for another site that would host his renomination, setting off a fury of media speculation and pleas from other governors, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, to bring the convention to their state.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to covering this year’s historic election season with the most complete and comprehensive political coverage available.
Eventually, Trump and the RNC settled on Jacksonville, Florida. But last week, Trump announced all of the convention’s Florida events were called off due to a coronavirus spike.
»Sign up for our Election 2020 newsletter
Trump’s formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for four hours Aug. 24. Florida was to have hosted four nights of programming and parties that Trump had hoped would be a “four-night infomercial” for his reelection.
“It’s a different world, and it will be for a little while,” Trump said, explaining his decision. “To have a big convention is not the right time.”
Credit: AJC
Milwaukee’s Democratic National Convention has also been scaled back considerably, with only about 300 people expected to attend and strict social distancing and mask mandates required.