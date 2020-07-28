Democratic National Convention to require masks, social distancing

Sign up for our Election 2020 newsletter

While presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and everyone else will be required to wear a mask once inside, anyone making a speech will be allowed to remove theirs. The podium will be 20 feet from other people. Organizers are also encouraging attendees to wear a face shield or goggles to protect their eyes.

Organizers are also recommending that attendees "avoid bars, restaurants, and other locations where social distancing is not possible or not practiced."

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the convention is our top priority," said convention spokeswoman Katie Peters. "After consultation with public health officials, the Democratic National Convention Committee will implement robust health and safety protocols that will govern the convention's in-person activities and keep attendees safe before and during the convention."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, a Democrat, called the safety protocols "thoughtful and thorough."

"While it is important to protect every person attending the convention, it is also important to protect the entire Milwaukee community," Barrett said. "These protocols establish reasonable requirements in order to prevent additional COVID-19 infections in Milwaukee."

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Wisconsin since mid-June, with roughly a third of the state’s 49,417 cases in Milwaukee County and nearly half of the state’s 893 deaths there. A city ordinance requires masks to be worn when in a building that is open to the public or outside in a public space and within 6 feet of any other person who is not a household or family member.