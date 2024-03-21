Washington Insider

Opinion: A First Amendment Fizzle at the U.S. Supreme Court

A tree blooms outside of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A tree blooms outside of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

There was a big buildup in GOP circles about a case before the U.S. Supreme Court this week which claimed the Biden Administration had wrongly pressured social media giants to take down posts about the Coronavirus and election misinformation.

Republicans like U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., labeled it ‘the most consequential free speech case in U.S. history,’ after lower courts had called federal actions a ‘massive attack against free speech.’

But this First Amendment challenge landed with a thud at the high court, as conservative and liberal justices alike frowned on limiting government contacts with major platforms like Facebook and X (Twitter).

“The government is not monolithic,” Chief Justice John Roberts observed, amid skepticism that the feds had coerced Big Tech companies to clamp down only on conservative opinions.

The arguments left Republicans perplexed, as many seemed to think they were poised to win a landmark decision to stop the government from flagging misinformation and harmful content on social media.

“The government’s arguments are incredibly troubling,” said U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

What might also be at play is how the Fifth Circuit, which covers Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, has become an eager host to numerous legal challenges by conservatives against the Biden Administration, spurring rulings that have gone too far — even for a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives.

One unique nugget from this case was how the government deals with the news media. It came as Justice Samuel Alito complained about the ‘constant pestering’ of Facebook and other platforms, arguing that’s not how the feds treat the press.

“Would you do that to The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal or the Associated Press or any other big newspaper or wire service?” Alito asked.

The answer from two other Justices was a resounding, ‘Yes,’ as they recounted their experience working for the feds.

“I mean, this happens literally thousands of times a day in the federal government,” said Justice Elena Kagan, who served in the Clinton Administration.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who worked in the George W. Bush White House — also had similar memories, talking about officials who ‘regularly call up the media and berate them.’

I can certainly attest to that, and social media makes it even easier to lean on reporters and news organizations.

In many ways, this Supreme Court session reminded me of the hearings that Republicans in Congress have held on the ‘weaponization’ of government or the GOP push to impeach President Joe Biden.

The headlines are often eye-catching. Republicans are really good at generating media outrage. But what’s lacking is concrete evidence of wrongdoing.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C. since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com

About the Author

Jamie Dupree
Editors' Picks

Georgia puts convicted murderer to death in first execution in over 4 years

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Tax cuts incoming
2h ago

Credit: PAUL BEEZLEY_

Is massive growth in TV and film studio space in Georgia too much?
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes pollen season tough for many
2h ago
The Latest
FULL COVERAGE: Donald Trump Washington indictment
Opinion: Abortion is not going away for GOP in 2024
Trump says ‘a very sad day for America’
Featured

Credit: Chris Shinn

From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta