New book: Trump favored execution of White House leaker

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “repeatedly tried to calm the president as startled aides avoided eye contact,” Bender writes, adding Meadows told Trump: “I’m on it. We’re going to find out who did it.”

Another new book about Trump’s White House provides alleged details into the weekly lunches he held with Vice President Mike Pence.

“The lunches were specifically meant to be an opportunity for Pence to tell the president exactly how hard he was working for him,” journalist and author Michael Wolff wrote in an excerpt of the book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.” “He usually got 10 minutes to do this before Trump snapped on the television and launched into his current list of grievances.”

Trump was the keynote speaker this past weekend in Dallas at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Trump continued to insist on his unsubstantiated claims of a rigged 2020 presidential election. “No evidence? There’s so much evidence,” he insisted, during chants of “four more years” from thousands of activists who want him to make a comeback.

Whipping the crowd to a frenzy, he vowed that once Republicans take back Congress in the 2022 midterms, “We will take back that glorious White House that sits so majestically in our nation’s capital.”

Trump’s appearance at the the Hilton Anatole was part of a reemergence since Jan. 20, when he retreated to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in the final hours of his presidency.

Trump topped the CPAC straw poll for the 2024 GOP nomination, besting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 70-21. If Trump opts not to run, DeSantis would be the top pick for 68% of attendees.

Trump’s approval rating: 98%. Biden’s disapproval rating, for comparison: 97%.

“We have a much different party than we had five years ago,” said Trump, who snubbed CPAC in March 2016, when conservative activists were clamoring for anyone but him as the GOP nominee.

Despite efforts by social media giants to “cancel” him — prompting a class-action lawsuit by Trump against Facebook, Twitter and Google that American Conservative Union joined — “he simply won’t give in and be quiet,” Schlapp said.

Trump was in Orlando for another CPAC event in late February, and began holding his own rallies last month, starting June 26 near Cleveland. He had a second rally last weekend in Sarasota, Florida. Both drew tens of thousands of supporters. CPAC drew about 3,000 attendees, plus vendors, media and others.

On June 30, Trump joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Rio Grande Valley to tout the border wall whose construction Biden halted.

Tribune News Service contributed to this report.