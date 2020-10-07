Meet Patricia Murphy, the AJC’s new political reporter

Patricia Murphy is the newest member of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s politics team, joining the AJC after a long string of political and not entirely political reporting jobs, including CQ Roll Call, the Daily Beast, AOL News and Georgia Public Broadcasting, where she covered Capitol Hill, presidential campaigns, House and Senate races and the Georgia Legislature.
She has also written for Garden & Gun magazine, where she did stories about falcons, squirrels, deviled eggs and Moon Pies.
Before her time in journalism, Patricia worked on Capitol Hill for three U.S. senators, including Sam Nunn and Max Cleland.
Patricia was born and raised in Atlanta. After many years in Washington and New York, she is back home with her husband, Todd, raising their 7-year-old twins, Harper and Henry (seen here on the first day of home school).
And Patricia is not the first Murphy family member at the AJC. Her twin sister, Emily, worked on the digital side many years ago. And back when the Journal and Constitution had separate newsrooms, her mother, Mary Kay Murphy, wrote for both — as a $12-per-piece education columnist.