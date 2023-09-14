Meadows withdraws motion to halt his Fulton County RICO case

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has withdrawn his motion for an emergency stay in proceedings against him in Fulton County Superior Court.

Meadows is one of 19 defendants – including former President Donald Trump – charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He has sought to have his case removed to federal court. But last Friday U.S. District Judge Steve Jones rejected his request.

Meadows appealed Jones’ decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. And he asked the court to stay proceedings against him in Fulton County Superior Court until his appeal is resolved.

But on Thursday Meadows withdrew his emergency motion to stay the Fulton proceedings. He cited the 11th Circuit’s decision to expedite his appeal of Jones’ ruling. The appeals court ordered Meadows and Fulton County prosecutors to file briefs on his appeal over the next two weeks.

Additionally, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday ruled that Meadows and 16 of his co-defendants would not be tried on Oct. 23. Only the cases against lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who demanded speedy trials, will begin then.