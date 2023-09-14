BreakingNews
BREAKING | Police identify suspect in valet’s fatal shooting in Buckhead

Meadows withdraws motion to halt his Fulton County RICO case

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

Politics
By
1 hour ago
X

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has withdrawn his motion for an emergency stay in proceedings against him in Fulton County Superior Court.

Meadows is one of 19 defendants – including former President Donald Trump – charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He has sought to have his case removed to federal court. But last Friday U.S. District Judge Steve Jones rejected his request.

Meadows appealed Jones’ decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. And he asked the court to stay proceedings against him in Fulton County Superior Court until his appeal is resolved.

But on Thursday Meadows withdrew his emergency motion to stay the Fulton proceedings. He cited the 11th Circuit’s decision to expedite his appeal of Jones’ ruling. The appeals court ordered Meadows and Fulton County prosecutors to file briefs on his appeal over the next two weeks.

Additionally, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday ruled that Meadows and 16 of his co-defendants would not be tried on Oct. 23. Only the cases against lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who demanded speedy trials, will begin then.

Related

Credit: AP

Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
5 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa38m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book
58m ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
1h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October
3h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

A top Georgia public safety officer is stepping down
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

A top Georgia public safety officer is stepping down
2h ago
Fulton judge: Trump, 16 others will not go to trial in October
3h ago
Opinion: Echoes of Gingrich as McCarthy tries to survive
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
7h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top