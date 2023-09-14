BreakingNews
Fulton judge splits Fulton Trump defendants into two groups

Fulton judge splits Fulton Trump defendants into two groups

Chesebro and Powell will go to trial on Oct. 23

29 minutes ago
The Fulton County judge overseeing the sprawling election interference probe involving former President Donald Trump on Thursday split the case’s 19 defendants into two groups for trial — and suggested that more divisions could be merited.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that 17 of the defendants would be split off — or severed, in legal parlance — from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who have demanded speedy trials and are set to be tried on Oct. 23.

In a seven-page order, McAfee said splitting off the 17 defendants who did not want a speedy trial was “simply a procedural and logistical inevitability.” He cited defense attorneys with scheduling conflicts this fall and parties who wanted more time to examine the state’s voluminous discovery — evidence and other information which must be shared between the parties before trial.

“The precarious ability of the Court to safeguard each defendant’s due process rights and ensure adequate pretrial preparation on the current accelerated track weighs heavily, if not decisively, in favor of severance,” McAfee wrote.

The ruling is a blow to the Fulton District Attorney’s office, which argued in favor of keeping all 19 defendants together. In a court filing earlier this week, DA Fani Willis said trying defendants in multiple groups would create a “logistical quagmire” for courthouse staff, witnesses and jurors and that it was in the interest of judicial economy to move the group together.

McAfee also wrote that “additional divisions of these 17 defendants may well be required.” Roughly a dozen have filed motions to sever themselves from some or all of their other co-defendants, though McAfee did not rule on those requests.

For the remaining 17 defendants, McAfee issued a scheduling order setting Oct. 6 as the date initial discovery. All motions will be due Dec. 1.

In its filing earlier this week, the DA’s office raised concerns that a second group of defendants could demand speedy trials separately from Chesebro and Powell, raising the potential for a third trial.

McAfee noted that nine defendants have since indicated they were waiving their rights to a speedy trial in exchange for being severed from Powell and Chesebro. The judge said any other defendant who files for a speedy trial before Oct. 23 will “immediately join” Powell and Chesebro, and that he received assurances that other Fulton judges “stand ready to begin a second trial” in the November and December term of court if necessary.

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

Trump RICO defendant wants to inspect confidential Fulton voting records

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation

