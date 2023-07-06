Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from the House Freedom Caucus

Fresh off a confirmation that she had been booted from a caucus of far-right members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is not going to change her ways.

And in a subtle dig at her colleagues, the Rome Republican said she has more important things to worry about.

“The GOP has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led Congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024,” she said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is my focus, nothing else.”

Politico first reported that shortly before members of the House left for a two-week recess in late June a vote was taken during a meeting of the House Freedom Caucus on Greene’s status with the group. On Thursday, Politico confirmed that she had been removed from the rolls.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Freedom Caucus board member Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican, told Politico. Later, when asked if Greene had been kicked out, he said: “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”

Greene is not the only House Freedom Caucus member to have supported Speaker Kevin McCarthy, both in his rise to power and in passing the debt ceiling bill he negotiated with Democratic President Joe Biden in late May. But Greene has been more willing to publicly criticize caucus members.

During deliberations on lifting the debt ceiling, she accused colleagues who criticized McCarthy’s willingness to compromise of having an impractical approach to governing.

“I’m also not going to allow the United States of America to default, that’s just the wrong thing to do,” she told the AJC in April. “So, I think that we do have to have a negotiation, and I think there needs to be a level of maturity from everyone on this issue.”

Some conservatives also were angry at Greene’s language toward U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during a confrontation on the House floor the day before the caucus members met for a vote, according to Politico.

During that exchange, which by all accounts Boebert initiated, Greene reportedly called her fellow second-term lawmaker a “little b____.” The Daily Beast was the first to report the argument, but Greene’s office quickly confirmed that the account was accurate.

Greene, in her statement about being removed from the Freedom Caucus, said she serves only her northwest Georgia constituents and “no group in Washington.”

“My America First credentials, guided by my Christian faith, are forged in steel, seared into my character, and will never change,” she said.