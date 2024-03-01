Long pauses, halting answers as prosecutor answers questions from judge

Closing arguments from prosecutor Adam Abbate have been marked by long pauses and halting answers as he at times struggled to answer questions from Judge Scott McAfee.

In one particularly awkward exchange, McAfee asked Abbate why District Attorney Fani Willis would at first fight her subpoena to testify at last month’s evidentiary hearing, only for her to change her mind and answer questions voluntarily. Abbate cited the very public nature of the hearing and how intrusive many questions were.

Willis, sitting only a few feet behind Abbate on Friday, at certain moments seemed eager to step up to the podium and argue the matter herself.