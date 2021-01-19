Loeffler describes Senate tenure as ‘honor of my lifetime’ in farewell speech

She added that she was proud to serve alongside U.S. Sen. David Perdue, whom she described as a friend. Perdue also lost in a runoff, but because his term ended before the election was settled, he didn’t give a farewell speech.

Loeffler said former U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and Saxby Chambliss helped teach her the ropes of public office. And she wished her successor, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, well although without mentioning him by name.

Her speech also made no mention of President Donald Trump, whose support she cultivated and whose false claims that the general election was stolen from him contributed to her defeat.

Loeffler ended by reminiscing on her rural upbringing, saying she never predicted she would one day hold one of the highest offices in the nation.

“For a shy farm girl who was the first in her family to graduate from college, who could have never imagined that one day I would serve as a United States senator from the great state of Georgia,” she said, “thank you all.”