Politics

LISTEN: Longtime AJC education writer weighs in on school voucher law

‘Politically Georgia’ focuses on publicly funded subsidy of $6,500 that parents can use for private school tuition or home-schooling costs
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs Senate Bill 233 on Tuesday at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta. The new law gives parents $6,500 if they pull their child out of a low-performing public school. The parents can use the money to pay private school tuition or cover home-schooling costs. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs Senate Bill 233 on Tuesday at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta. The new law gives parents $6,500 if they pull their child out of a low-performing public school. The parents can use the money to pay private school tuition or cover home-schooling costs. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By
0 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on a school vouchers bill Tuesday afternoon. The signing comes after the governor put his weight behind school choice early in this year’s legislative session.

Kemp signed Senate Bill 233 with a slew of legislators behind him. “This legislation has always been about one thing: providing every Georgia child the opportunity to get the education that they deserve,” the state’s top Republican said.

The bill gives parents $6,500 a year if they pull their child out of a low-performing public school and assume full responsibility for educating their child, whether at a private school or at home.

But, longtime reporter Maureen Downey tells the hosts of “Politically Georgia” on Wednesday that the decision to pass this measure was largely “political.”

Atlanta Journal-Constitution education columnist Maureen Downey tells the "Politically Georgia" podcast that the state's new school voucher will probably see greater use in metro Atlanta than other parts of the state "for the simple reason that there are existing private schools here.” Metro Atlanta parents, she says, "won’t have to sort of search high and low the way they will in rural Georgia.”

Credit: Todd Duncan

icon to expand image

Credit: Todd Duncan

“I think the folks who are fighting for the voucher bill are middle-class; these are legislators in middle-class communities,” Downey says.

Many Democrats and critics of the bill share these concerns, stating that subsidies will enrich well-off families and further burden taxpayers.

Downey also worries that the voucher credit will largely be used in metro Atlanta, not rural schools.

“We’ll probably see the greatest usage of this law in metro Atlanta for the simple reason that there are existing private schools here,” the longtime education reporter says. “And so parents won’t have to sort of search high and low the way they will in rural Georgia.”

Education Week reported at least 29 states have private voucher programs. Georgia now joins that slate.

Downey says the 1.7 million students attending Georgia’s public schools rely on those institutions as community builders.

“I think that we will lose something when we devalue our public schools,” she says, “and I will not mince words: These voucher bills are truly devaluing our public schools.”

AJC staff writer Ty Tagami contributed to this article.

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Lauri Strauss of the Atlanta Press Club joins the show to talk about why several incumbents are skipping the debates leading into the May primary.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting2h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Majority of Atlanta Beltline to be completed by 2026 World Cup
58m ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to dismiss two counts in Fulton election indictment
1h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Cause of death ‘undetermined’ for Auburn student found 4 decades later
1h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Cause of death ‘undetermined’ for Auburn student found 4 decades later
1h ago

Georgia judges face little opposition in May elections
1h ago
The Latest
Kemp signs bill discouraging unionization in Georgia
56m ago
Trump moves to dismiss two counts in Fulton election indictment
1h ago
Kemp signs bill expanding paid parental leave to six weeks for state workers
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

Good and bad: The Falcons have history near top of NFL draft
5 things about the new school voucher program OK’d by Kemp
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie motherhood and doing their own...