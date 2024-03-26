Politics

Listen: All in on Sports Betting in the final days of the session

‘Politically Georgia’ discusses last-minute legislative goals with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
FILE - A customer makes a sports bet at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. on March 17, 2022 just before the March Madness NCAA college basketball tournament began. As March Madness gets underway, more people than ever now can legally bet on sports. A total of 38 states and the District of Columbia now allow some form of sports betting. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A customer makes a sports bet at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. on March 17, 2022 just before the March Madness NCAA college basketball tournament began. As March Madness gets underway, more people than ever now can legally bet on sports. A total of 38 states and the District of Columbia now allow some form of sports betting. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
By
33 minutes ago

State Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, told the Politically Georgia team Tuesday that he’s still pushing to get sports betting passed this session.

Two bills would need to pass out of committee on Wednesday to make it happen.

Georgia State Rep. Marcus Wiedower is seen at an Appropriations General Government Sub Committee meeting at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, January 20, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senate Bill 386 would set up the framework for sports betting, while Senate Resolution 579 would allow Georgians to vote on the issue in a statewide referendum.

Wiedower says he doesn’t gamble himself, but he supports sports betting because it could net the state $150 million in its first year.

“This is something we’re bringing into the legal market that we’d be able to regulate, monitor, and bring money into the education system in Georgia,” he said.

If the bills don’t pass out of committee, they’re unlikely to make it to the floor on Thursday before the end of the session.

Democratic state Rep. Stacey Evans of Atlanta is focused on other priorities.

State Rep. Stacey Evans (D) speaks in opposition to HB1105 during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. HB1105 would penalize sheriffs who don’t coordinate with federal immigration authorities to the House of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

“I’m looking out in a hopeful way for any last chance on Medicaid expansion,” she said, even though a late push to pass that expansion narrowly failed last week.

As for her future at the Legislature, Evans said that she’s not ruling out running for minority leader after state Rep. James Beverly retires at the end of this session.

The podcast also featured a discussion with AJC writers Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin, who interviewed Ashleigh Merchant, a defense attorney in the election interference case.

Merchant says she had a duty to reveal the relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Wednesday on ‘Politically Georgia’: Longtime State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver and Majority Leader Chuck Efstration join the show.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Willis from Trump case: I had no choice but to act

Credit: AP

‘The whole bridge just collapsed.’ Baltimore first responders react
44m ago

Credit: DENNIS BYRON

Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign
2h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
50m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining pause bill clears Georgia House, but Okefenokee fears persist
48m ago
Georgia House gives final approval to law aim at boosting tenant protections
1h ago
Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town