Lawmaker revives bill to give state workers paid family leave

Parental paid leave makes inroads in Georgia after years of resistance

Currently, state employees qualify for 12 weeks of unpaid leave, the bare minimum required under federal law. When Georgians welcome a new child into their family, many workers cobble together vacation days, short-term disability and other leave if they’d like to take time off.

The issue was once considered a Democratic priority, but some Republicans have embraced it in recent years – especially after it was backed by the Trump administration. Gaines’ proposal was endorsed by Ivanka Trump last year, and many in the GOP saw it as a way to win over suburban women who were defecting to the Democratic Party.

The legislation would not impact private companies, which have broad leeway to set their own parental leave policies in Georgia. Many of the state’s biggest corporations and tech start-ups have ramped up family leave options in recent years to lure and retain top talent. Others offer relatively little by way of parental benefits, especially for fathers.

Gaines’ House district includes part of the University of Georgia and is home to many professors and staffers who’d benefit from the proposal. The second-term lawmaker said the bill sends a strong message to younger Georgians that state leaders – and the GOP – value them.

“If we’re not looking at younger folks on a lot of these issues we’re going to lose them,” he said. “We’re going to lose them to other states and for the Republican Party we’re going to lose them in terms of voters. So we’ve got to do everything we can.”

GOP leaders granted similar benefits to full-time employees of the Georgia House and Senate early last year.

Under Gaines’ bill, state employees would be eligible for parental leave after six months of full-time employment. Both mothers and fathers could take advantage of the benefit.