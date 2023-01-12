BreakingNews
Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
ajc logo
X

Kemp swears in Georgia’s first elected Hispanic constitutional officer

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

As Gov. Brian Kemp swore in the state’s constitutional officers, he paused before administering the oath to Insurance Commissioner John King.

Kemp appointed King, who is Hispanic, in 2019.

“You’re going to make history as the first Latino Hispanic constitutional officer elected in the state of Georgia,” Kemp said.

King, a former Doraville police chief and longtime Georgia National Guard general, is a native of Mexico and also made history when Kemp appointed him to replace Jim Beck, who had been suspended after being indicted on federal fraud charges.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
41m ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
13h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
13h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp announces raises for teachers and state employees
28m ago
PSC commissioner agrees to unblock social media critics after suit
31m ago
Brian Kemp is sworn for a second term as Georgia governor
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
3h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top