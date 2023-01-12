Kemp swears in Georgia’s first elected Hispanic constitutional officer

As Gov. Brian Kemp swore in the state’s constitutional officers, he paused before administering the oath to Insurance Commissioner John King.
Kemp appointed King, who is Hispanic, in 2019.
“You’re going to make history as the first Latino Hispanic constitutional officer elected in the state of Georgia,” Kemp said.
King, a former Doraville police chief and longtime Georgia National Guard general, is a native of Mexico and also made history when Kemp appointed him to replace Jim Beck, who had been suspended after being indicted on federal fraud charges.
