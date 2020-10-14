Kemp says $1.5 billion in COVID money will shore up unemployment benefits fund

If all $1.5 billion is used, it will eat up the biggest chunk of the CARES Act money the state had left over. The state spent over $1 billion in the first few months of the pandemic, mostly on providing health care and acquiring medical equipment.

Kemp also announced an additional $400 million from the federal fund will go for grants, Georgia National Guard expenses, continued additional hospital staffing and other pandemic costs.

With benefit payments outpacing unemployment tax revenue paid by employers, the state has had to borrow money from the federal government to pay benefits.

After the Great Recession, it took until about 2014 for the state to repay such loans, brought on by a surge in benefits as hundreds of thousands of Georgians lost their jobs.

In 2012, the state Legislature increased employer taxes to add some revenue to the fund. It also cut the maximum period an unemployed person could receive benefits from 26 weeks to no more than 20 weeks.

Problems during the Great Recession were set up by a 1999 decision by the state to suspend business payroll taxes and later moves to suppress “triggers” meant to rebuild the fund by raising business taxes.

Government officials defended the action as being justified by a healthy job market and the desire to improve the business climate.

But it made the unemployment fund vulnerable to a deep and prolonged crisis, as seen during the Great Recession and also the COVID-19 pandemic, which hammered the economy initially and has offered a slow recovery with lots of long-term unemployment.

Paying off current and future loans during the pandemic will allow the state to both continue paying benefits and keep businesses' taxes down, officials said.

“Without the transfer of funds, the state will have to increase unemployment tax rates for employers between 300% and 400% to make headway paying off the loan,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, who was in office in the early 2010s when the state was trying to pay back its Great Recession loans.

“This reallocation of federal funds will allow more employers across the state to focus on the growth and success of their business without having the additional pressure of a rising unemployment tax.”

Nathan Humphrey, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, applauded Kemp’s move.

“2020 has been a challenging year for Georgia’s small business owners and employees,” he said. "Today’s announcement means people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own because of the pandemic will have the support they need until they can return to work, and it relieves the financial pressure on the General Assembly to raise taxes on small businesses in order to support the Georgia Unemployment Trust Fund.”