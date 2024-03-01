BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Politics

Judge: I may not need more evidence to decide

By
50 minutes ago

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee says he wants to hear legal arguments today on why Fulton DA Fani Willis should - or should not - be disqualified before he decides whether to admit additional evidence.

Both the defense and the prosecution want to enter more evidence into the record before McAfee makes a decision.

The defense is hoping to admit cell phone records they say show Nathan Wade regularly visited Willis’ Hapeville neighborhood. The prosecution is seeking to enter an affidavit from a Napa Valley winery employee who says Willis paid him in cash during a trip there.

But McAfee said he may not need to consider either.

“I think we’ve reached the point where I’d like to hear more of how some of the legal arguments apply to what has already been presented,” he said.

“And it may it already be possible for me to make a decision without those needing to be material to that decision,” he said.

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight9h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
1h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
22h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
9h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
9h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels has met with Falcons
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

‘Politically Georgia’: Postgame analysis and a peak behind the curtain on Crossover Day
8m ago
‘She chose to pull out the race card and the God card’
10m ago
Trump attorney questions Willis and Wade’s truthfulness
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals