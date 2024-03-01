Judge: I may not need more evidence to decide

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee says he wants to hear legal arguments today on why Fulton DA Fani Willis should - or should not - be disqualified before he decides whether to admit additional evidence.

Both the defense and the prosecution want to enter more evidence into the record before McAfee makes a decision.

The defense is hoping to admit cell phone records they say show Nathan Wade regularly visited Willis’ Hapeville neighborhood. The prosecution is seeking to enter an affidavit from a Napa Valley winery employee who says Willis paid him in cash during a trip there.

But McAfee said he may not need to consider either.

“I think we’ve reached the point where I’d like to hear more of how some of the legal arguments apply to what has already been presented,” he said.

“And it may it already be possible for me to make a decision without those needing to be material to that decision,” he said.