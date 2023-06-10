X

‘It’s been fun’: Newnan family shows gathering appeals to all ages

At the back of the long lines Saturday at the GOP convention stood the Alligood family, one of the last to make it past tight security for the event.

Stephen and Bethany Alligood traveled from Newnan and brought their five children who range in age from 1 to 11 years old.

“We’ve tried to keep our family engaged in the party from the time they were born, so they can learn and hopefully turn the country around,” Stephen said.

The seven family members came and registered during shorter lines Friday, which the father said allowed them to sit down and eat, something that wasn’t the case Saturday. Still, their children seemed to be occupied and enjoying themselves. They were even seen laughing and playing with American flag-colored beach balls near the entrance to the convention.

“It’s been fun!” exclaimed their daughter Elisabeth.

While the couple was aware former President Donald Trump was coming, Alligood said their reason for making the trip was to support and “get some good votes on resolutions and rules.”

“And hopefully, we’ll get some good leadership in the state party,” he added. “That’s what it’s about.”

As for the Trump indictment, Bethany argued it would actually help the former president in the long run.

“I think if anything it’s going to bring more people out and make his campaign just explode,” she said. “Because I think people really want to see America great again.”

