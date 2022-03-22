ajc logo
X

Inside the making of Greg Bluestein’s book “Flipped”

Greg Bluestein is author of "Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power." (Viking Press/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

caption arrowCaption
Greg Bluestein is author of "Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power." (Viking Press/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Politics
33 minutes ago

Tuesday is book release day for the AJC’s Political Insider Greg Bluestein.

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Greg and Patricia Murphy go behind the scenes and discuss the making of his new book “Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power.”

Our team discusses what inspired Greg to write it, the process of going from an idea to a book, all the candidates and players Greg interviewed and a sneak peek at some of the stories you will read.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Abrams files lawsuit to use fundraising law meant to aid Kemp
18h ago
Now solidly Republican, primary likely to decide the next 6th District representative
23h ago
Georgia attorney general takes campaign cash from drug lobby while negotiating opioid...
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top