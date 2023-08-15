Indictment handed up in Georgia Trump probe but contents still unknown

A grand jury in Fulton County has handed up an indictment in an election interference case against Donald Trump and his supporters but the document was not immediately available.

The Fulton clerk said it could take up to three hours “worst case” for the indictment to be processed and to post.

At 9 p.m. Fulton County Clerk Che Alexander, flanked by sheriffs deputies, walked a thick packet of papers to Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. He reviewed and signed the documents and they were then taken to the clerk’s office to upload.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to hold a news conference once the indictments are public.

For Willis, the indictments mark the culmination of a 2 1/2 year investigation that began days after she took office in January 2021.

This is a developing story. Return to ajc.com for updates