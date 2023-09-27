How to watch the second GOP presidential debate Wednesday

The next debate featuring top 2024 Republican presidential candidates – minus Donald Trump – is Wednesday at the Reagan Presidential Library.

The debate will be televised live at 9 p.m. on the Fox Business Network and Univision. It will also stream on Rumble, the conservative-leaning video-sharing platform. Stuart Varney, Dana Perino and Ilia Calderón will be moderators of the debate.

The seven candidates set to participate are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

What’s next? 3rd Republican presidential debate is set for Nov. 8