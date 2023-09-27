How to watch the second GOP presidential debate Wednesday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
By AJC Staff
16 minutes ago
X

The next debate featuring top 2024 Republican presidential candidates – minus Donald Trump – is Wednesday at the Reagan Presidential Library.

The debate will be televised live at 9 p.m. on the Fox Business Network and Univision. It will also stream on Rumble, the conservative-leaning video-sharing platform. Stuart Varney, Dana Perino and Ilia Calderón will be moderators of the debate.

The seven candidates set to participate are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

How to follow AJC coverage of the GOP debate

Readers will find updates on the Wednesday debate across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

On social media: Follow @ajc and Greg Bluestein on X, formerly known as Twitter; and @AJC on Facebook.

Newsletters: Sign up to get the Jolt, the AJC’s daily guide to politics in your inbox

Learn more about the 2024 race from the AJC’s Politically Georgia podcast.

ExploreWhat to watch as GOP rivals seek a ‘breakout’ moment in 2nd Trump-free debate

What’s next? 3rd Republican presidential debate is set for Nov. 8

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb commissioners approve funding to tackle court, eviction backlogs14h ago

Credit: File photo

DA: Griffin teens get life for killing man thought to be rival gang member
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Parents allege hospital mistakes led to son’s escape, and untimely death
14h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
13h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
13h ago

Credit: Development Authority of Fulton County

DAFC grants 3 big tax breaks, including $32M abatement for data center
11h ago
The Latest

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
13h ago
GOP rivals seek a ‘breakout’ moment in another Trump-free debate
16h ago
Fulton DA prosecuting Trump, Young Thug says her family has been threatened
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
11h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
17h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top