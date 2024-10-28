How can you detect AI-generated deepfakes ahead of Election Day?

Despite the deepfake, Biden won New Hampshire handily as a write-in candidate. Still, experts are warning about the possibility of more AI-generated misinformation in Georgia and elsewhere ahead of the Nov. 5 election. This month, a nonprofit anticorruption organization called RepresentUs released a video featuring Rosario Dawson and other actors urging viewers not to fall for such scams.

“AI gives us the ability to create images, video and audio with nothing more than a short text prompt,” said Mike Reilley, lead trainer for the RTDNA/Google News Initiative Election Fact-Checking training program. “That’s a great thing, but in the hands of bad actors, it can produce devastating results.

“Deepfake video, images and audio,” Reilley added, “can spread quickly through social channels and make candidates appear to say and do things they actually didn’t.”

Sophisticated deepfakes can also play off voters’ confirmation biases or their tendencies to interpret things as confirmation of their existing beliefs, said Anthony DeMattee, a data scientist with the Carter Center’s Democracy Program.

“They are going to hit you up with a particular message that reinforces your prior beliefs, in which case that instinct won’t necessarily tell you to go fact-check,” said DeMattee.

Of particular concern are AI-generated deepfakes being launched on Election Day, said Joe Sutherland, director of Emory University’s Center for AI Learning.

“When it comes down to Election Day, there is not a lot of time to rebuke falsities,” said Sutherland, who served in the White House’s Office of Scheduling and Advance in the Obama administration.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Sutherland, DeMattee and Reilley how voters can detect AI-generated misinformation. Here are some of their suggestions: