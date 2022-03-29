How Biden’s 2023 budget plan could impact Georgia

But what that means for Georgia — how that funding might trickle down — is still unclear. Biden’s plan is also just a starting point: a roadmap to guide Democrats in Congress as they draft a fiscal 2023 budget.

“The budget I’m releasing today sends a clear message to the American people on what we value,” he said Monday. “First, fiscal responsibility. Second, safety and security. And thirdly, the investments needed to build a better America.”