House votes to proceed with impeachment of Homeland Security chief Mayorkas

“The main person that we’ve got to deal with first is Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” she said. “He is breaking federal immigration laws, he has broken his oath of office and that is why we are committed to impeachment.”

The House has begun two hours of debate on the resolution ahead of the vote.

Democrats, who voted “no” on proceeding to debate, are expected to also oppose the impeachment measure later today. They say Republicans who dislike President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and disagree with Mayorkas’ leadership have made no claims that reach the “high crimes and misdemeanors” threshold outlined in the Constitution as impeachable offenses.

Democrats also pointed to Greene’s support as evidence that the impeachment is politically motivated.

“Republican leaders told their donors behind closed doors they were going to impeach Mayorkas before they even began their sham investigation,” said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top-ranking Democrat on the agenda-setting Rules Committee. “They raised money off this. They promised Marjorie Taylor Greene last year they were going to impeach no matter what in order to help Donald Trump distract from his legal troubles and their own incompetence.”

The vote to proceed to debate was 216-209 with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. However, at least two Republicans have already said they will vote against the articles of impeachment when it comes to a final vote Tuesday evening.

If more than three Republicans oppose the measure, it is likely to fail.