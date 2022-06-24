House passes gun safety package, Biden expected to sign quickly

The Senate signed off on the bill late Thursday, meaning the measure is now headed to President Joe Biden for his signature. Fifteen Republicans joined all 50 Senate Democrats in that vote, including Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“After over 20 years of inaction in Congress, I’m proud we finally came together and took action to pass common-sense policies supported by a majority of Georgians and Americans,” Warnock said in a statement after the vote.

The legislation will expand background checks for people ages 18-21 and give the government more time to conduct them; strengthen penalties for gun trafficking; prohibit people convicted of domestic violence from purchasing guns; provide money for mental health and school safety; and create incentives for states like Georgia to implement “red flag” laws to take guns away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

The bill was negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, but the majority of Republicans still regarded it as an infringement of the Second Amendment and voted against it. U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, said that he could not support the legislation because of certain provisions limiting access to firearms, like the “red flag” measure.

“I have long supported proactive measures to fund school security and mental health services, but combining these common-sense measures with policies that would disarm law-abiding Americans makes this package unacceptable,” he said. “This bill would criminalize routine firearm transactions and encourage states to violate the due process rights of law-abiding citizens.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON S. 2938, bipartisan gun safety legislation

“Yes”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton