House panel OKs bill to block governor from closing churches, businesses during emergency

A Georgia House panel on Wednesday voted to approve legislation aimed at reining in the powers governors have during a public emergency.
Senate Bill 200 bars the governor from enacting any guidelines that “specifically limit the practice of any religion” during a declared state of emergency. Businesses and nonprofits also would be able to operate as long as they meet safety protocols as established by the governor.
State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, a Dallas Republican and the bill’s sponsor, said a public emergency shouldn’t overrule Georgians’ ability to worship — or continue to run their businesses.
“What we’re trying to accomplish here is just ensuring we are absolutely protecting the free exercise of religious beliefs during a state of emergency or any other time,” Anavitarte said.
Several Democrats said the legislation seemed unnecessary, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that determined California could not stop churches from holding indoor services.
“If this bill is in line with the Supreme Court ruling, why do we need it?” state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, said.
Since it was amended, if the House passes SB 200 it would have to return to the Senate for that chamber’s approval before it could head to the governor’s desk.