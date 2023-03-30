House opposes school voucher bill but it could be a temporary defeat

In a dramatic vote, the Georgia House of Representatives narrowly defeated a school voucher bill that would have offered $6,500 to certain public school students who opted for a private education.
The 89-85 vote against Senate Bill 233 led to cheers on the House floor, mostly among the Democrats who led the charge against it.
But Republican proponents swiftly called for a vote to reconsider the measure.
It passed, 98-73.
“The bill will go back onto the calendar to be reconsidered at a later date,” Speaker Jon Burns said. That means it could come up for another vote tonight.
