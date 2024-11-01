Breaking: Surge expected in Georgia during final day of early voting
Politics
Politics

Here’s what the finals polls, experts and gamblers say about the Georgia presidential election

Polls about the race in Georgia between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump generally still fall within the margin of error, and most of the major forecasters still rate the state as a toss-up. (The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

TNS

TNS

Polls about the race in Georgia between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump generally still fall within the margin of error, and most of the major forecasters still rate the state as a toss-up. (The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS) (TNS)
By
30 minutes ago

With four days left until the election, polls continue to point to a close race in Georgia.

The polls mostly show Republican Donald Trump with slightly higher levels of support than Democrat Kamala Harris. But nearly every poll is within the margin of error. This trend has been consistent for weeks.

Trump had a significant lead and was also above the 50% threshold in one poll — the Cooperative Election Study, a large monthlong academic in-depth survey focused on elections. The study interviewed nearly 2,700 Georgians, which is several times more than a standard poll. That poll found a 4-percentage-point split between registered voters and likely voters, which helped Trump.

CNN, The Telegraph and Trafalgar had Trump ahead by a percentage point or two. Marist has the race tied. Four of the polls had surveyed the race since late August. Trump improved his standing in two, Harris improved in one and one was unchanged.

The 10-day poll average gives Trump an edge of 49% to 47%, which is the same as last week.

The major election forecasters did not move their picks in the past week. Five rate the race as a toss-up, and one gives Trump a slight edge.

The betting markets continue to be the most confident in a Trump victory. The price for a share predicting a Republican win on Predictit held at 70 cents. A share predicting a Democratic win rose 1 cent to 35 cents. On Polymarket, prices moved toward Trump. A user betting on Trump would win about $14 for wagering $10, compared with $37 on a $10 wager for Harris.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

TNS

Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Look to battleground Georgia for quick results on election night1h ago
Placeholder Image

More than 3 million have already voted in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Whoever wins, Georgia’s secretary of state says he’ll uphold the results
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

What are Georgia’s most important 2024 battlegrounds? 30m ago
Surge expected in Georgia during final day of early voting1h ago
Look to battleground Georgia for quick results on election night1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right