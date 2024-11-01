Here’s what the finals polls, experts and gamblers say about the Georgia presidential election

With four days left until the election, polls continue to point to a close race in Georgia.

The polls mostly show Republican Donald Trump with slightly higher levels of support than Democrat Kamala Harris. But nearly every poll is within the margin of error. This trend has been consistent for weeks.

Trump had a significant lead and was also above the 50% threshold in one poll — the Cooperative Election Study, a large monthlong academic in-depth survey focused on elections. The study interviewed nearly 2,700 Georgians, which is several times more than a standard poll. That poll found a 4-percentage-point split between registered voters and likely voters, which helped Trump.