Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
Politics
Politics

Gwinnett County plans to finish counting soon, despite slow start

Election workers sort thru pouches containing voter memory cards from various precincts before tabulating votes on Election Day at Gwinnett County Voter Registrations & Elections, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Election workers sort thru pouches containing voter memory cards from various precincts before tabulating votes on Election Day at Gwinnett County Voter Registrations & Elections, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC)
By
2 hours ago

Memory cards from Gwinnett County’s 156 precincts have been processed, but it might take some time for the secretary of state’s office to publish the results.

The county experienced delays caused by its adjudication software earlier in the night, said Zach Manifold, the county’s elections supervisor.

Images that needed to be reviewed by a three-member panel were slow to load, he said.

”The images were loading – as we went on, it just got slower and slower,” Manifold said of the software.

The county had record-breaking turnout with about 420,000 people voting. About 100,000 of those voted in-person on Election Day, although a final official tally had not yet been run, he said.

Gwinnett has been seen as a key battleground this year. Democrat Joe Biden won 58% of the county vote over Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

Hillary Rodham Clinton stunned many in what had been a Republican bastion for decades by capturing 51% of Gwinnett’s vote in 2016. It made her the first Democrat to win the county since Jimmy Carter was on the ballot.

ExploreLive updates: Georgia election results

About the Author

Samantha Hogan is an investigative reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

These hot spots will be the most-watched areas in Georgia on Election Day
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Harris handily carries Clayton County, falls shy of Biden’s 2020 haul2h ago
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ballot boxes were set on fire in two states. That’s unlikely in Georgia
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands of Cobb County voters given extra time to return absentee ballots
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state1h ago
Harris handily carries Clayton County, falls shy of Biden’s 2020 haul2h ago
Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring