Gwinnett County plans to finish counting soon, despite slow start

Memory cards from Gwinnett County’s 156 precincts have been processed, but it might take some time for the secretary of state’s office to publish the results.
The county experienced delays caused by its adjudication software earlier in the night, said Zach Manifold, the county’s elections supervisor.
Images that needed to be reviewed by a three-member panel were slow to load, he said.
”The images were loading – as we went on, it just got slower and slower,” Manifold said of the software.
The county had record-breaking turnout with about 420,000 people voting. About 100,000 of those voted in-person on Election Day, although a final official tally had not yet been run, he said.
Gwinnett has been seen as a key battleground this year. Democrat Joe Biden won 58% of the county vote over Republican Donald Trump in 2020.
Hillary Rodham Clinton stunned many in what had been a Republican bastion for decades by capturing 51% of Gwinnett’s vote in 2016. It made her the first Democrat to win the county since Jimmy Carter was on the ballot.
