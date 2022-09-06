ajc logo
Got a question about voting or elections in Georgia?

People walk through the ramp at the Voter Registration & Elections in Dekalb during the first day of early voting on Monday, June 13, 2022. Votes are underway in metro Atlanta for runoff races. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Politics
By Staff reports
19 minutes ago

It won’t be long until voting starts for this year’s general election.

From new voting laws to court rulings to how the votes are counted, many of the rules around voting and elections have changed in Georgia. As part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s commitment to election coverage, we’re here to clear up any confusion you may have.

Mark Niesse is our expert on voting and elections. He has reported on Georgia’s voting laws, court battles, fraud claims, election security and voting system since 2018. He has focused on how elections work — and when they fall short — in one of the most politically competitive states in the nation.

He knows the system and he knows how to get answers.

If you have a question for Mark, please fill out the form below. We’ll publish the answers in a regular feature that will run through the election.

About the Author

Staff reports
