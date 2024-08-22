Politics

Georgia’s Lucy McBath lands prime speaking role on DNC’s final night

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, delivers her remarks at the New York delegation breakfast at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, delivers her remarks at the New York delegation breakfast at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
23 minutes ago

CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath landed a speaking slot on the Democratic convention’s final day, where she plans to share how she became a nationally renowned gun control advocate after the senseless murder of her teenaged son.

Now one of the leading forces in Congress for new gun restrictions, McBath is viewed by fellow Georgia Democrats as a potential contender for governor in 2026.

Republicans, too, clearly see her as a political threat. In 2022 and 2024, GOP leaders redrew her out of her seat. Both times, she switched to nearby seats and trounced primary opponents.

McBath’s scheduled speech on Thursday will be one of the biggest in her political career, and a chance to press for new firearms limits and other gun control measures. She’s expected to moderate a conversation with gun control activists and several survivors of gun violence.

NBC News reported other speakers in the segment will include former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot at an event in her Arizona district in 2011, and a trio of Tennessee state legislators who were expelled from their seats after taking part in a protest supporting firearms restrictions.

A former flight attendant, McBath delved into politics after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed while sitting in a car with friends in November 2012.

The gunman, Michael Dunn, was sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for opening fire following a dispute with the teens over the volume of their music.

“I am honored to be telling my story,” she said. “I spoke at the DNC in 2016 just four years after my son was killed. Tonight I return as a member of Congress to talk about the importance of electing Kamala Harris as our next president.”

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, cheers as President Joe Biden speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at United Center in Chicago on Monday, August 19, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

