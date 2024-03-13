Georgia’s congressional delegation is remarkably cooperative on earmarks

These projects — and more — are found within the $467.5 billion government funding package that President Joe Biden signed into law over the weekend. The so-called “minibus” funding package in total represents about 30% of all government spending and includes more than $250 million in Georgia-specific line items informally known as earmarks.

“Federal funds help cover the often large, upfront costs that can be insurmountable or beyond the smaller budgets with which some communities must work,” U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, said about the 15 projects of his that were funded, totaling $15.7 million. “I will continue to work hard in Congress to make sure the federal government remains a reliable partner to our community and makes the investments necessary for us to grow as well as improve Georgians’ quality of life.”

Ossoff and Warnock had a hand in most of Georgia’s earmarks, which members of Congress refer to as “community projects.” But Bishop is among the half-dozen members of the House delegation who assisted with at least a dozen projects receiving funding in the signed bill.

Dozens more are pending as budget negotiators in both chambers iron out the remaining appropriations bills ahead of a March 22 partial shutdown deadline for those affected agencies.

While four Georgia Republicans chose not to request earmarks at all for the 2024 fiscal year, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the second year in a row championed the money she was able to bring back to her district.

The Rome Republican’s seven projects collectively represent about $10 million in federal spending, and they include money for things such as an expansion of the airport in her hometown and a community center renovation in Gordon County.

“Congresswoman Greene meticulously sought out projects that would improve quality of life, increase economic and social development, assist localities with vital funding needs, and harness community support,” her office said in a statement about these earmarks.

The four Republicans who did not request earmarks are U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Andrew Clyde of Athens, Rich McCormick of Suwanee and Austin Scott of Tifton.

GEORGIA EARMARKS ABOVE $4 MILLION IN THE “MINIBUS” FUNDING BILL

$44.7 million — U.S. Army Corps of Engineering, Savannah Harbor operations and maintenance, requested by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock

$38 million — U.S. Army Corps of Engineering, Brunswick Harbor modifications, operations and maintenance, requested by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter and Warnock

$22 million — Dobbins Air Reserve Base, to build a security forces facility, $22 million, requested by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Warnock

$8.6 million — Griffin-Spalding Airport Authority, for a new airport, requested by U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson and Warnock

$8.1 million — South Cobb Drive roadway improvements, requested by U.S. Rep. David Scott, Loudermilk and Warnock

$6.4 million — Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield, planning and design of aviation support hangar, requested by Ossoff and Warnock

$5.4 million — City of Nahunta, construction of a wastewater plant, requested by Carter

$5 million — Cass-White Road widening in Cartersville, requested by Loudermilk

$5 million —Georgia Department of Transportation, design and engineering for The Stitch, requested by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, Ossoff and Warnock

$4.8 million — I-95 interchange improvements at Belfast Keller Road in Bryan County, requested by Carter

$4 million — Hospital Authority of Randolph County, to reopen the hospital in Cuthbert, requested by U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop and Ossoff

$4 million — Franklin Gateway Bridge construction over Rottenwood Creek in Cobb County, requested by Loudermilk

$4 million — DeKalb County Government, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, restore South DeKalb YMCA, requested by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson

$4 million — I-575 interchange improvements at Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock, requested by Loudermilk and Warnock