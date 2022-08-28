Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal

As first lady, Deal earned a reputation as a tireless advocate of children’s literacy, having read to more than 250,000 students at more than 1,000 schools in all 159 of Georgia’s counties.

“Sandra Deal was a retired schoolteacher that never actually retired,” said Jim Andrews, retired Georgia state trooper who served on the Deals’ security team and remained close with the family after office.

Less well known is that she also spent “countless hours” reading to troubled youth in juvenile correction facilities, said Avery Niles, former commissioner for the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Deal was a Gainesville native and a pillar of Hall County. She graduated from East Hall High School and taught for 15 years in the county school system. In 2018, she was honored with the dedication of the Sandra Deal Secret Reading Garden at North Hall Middle School.

Among the remembrances of former first lady Sandra Deal, a celebration of life held in Gainesville on Saturday, August 27, 2022, also featured musical performances to honor her legacy. (Photo: Channel 2 Action News)

Deal is also remembered as a tireless and gifted political campaigner who played a crucial role in helping her husband win the governorship.

“Sandra Deal was one of the best retail politicians there was,” Riley said. “She engaged more at festivals with people and at parades and stops on the trail than I ever imagined.”

Riley said voter outreach technology helped Gov. Deal win office in 2010, but he gave much of the credit to Sandra Deal and her efforts on the campaign trail.

“I will continue to believe that her hard work proved to be successful and demonstrated the raw power of retail politics in Georgia,” he said.

Gov. Nathan Deal addresses the senate with first lady Sandra Deal during Gov. Deal's last Sine Die during Legislative Day 40 at the Georgia State Capitol on March 29, 2018, in Atlanta. JASON GETZ / AJC

But it was her “servant’s heart” that loved ones remembered most, a phrase taken from a statewide campaign she launched in 2011 called “With a Servant’s Heart,” which highlighted the importance of volunteerism.

Former staff fondly recalled that they could never stay on schedule because Deal would make it a point to talk with everyone before leaving an event — and help clean up afterward.

“Her ability to see good in everyone was a God-given asset,” Riley said. “She always saw the best in you. No matter who you were, where you worked, she had time to take a picture, to talk to you. And if you ever gave a gift of any sort ... she took the time each night to write thank you notes back to you. These were not done by staff. They were done by Sandra.”