Georgia voters say they’re motivated by economy, abortion and health

Voters said their choices in the runoff for U.S. Senate were driven by some of the biggest issues facing the nation, including the economy and abortion.
Alex May came out early in the morning to vote at Dowell Elementary School in Cobb County. His primary motivation: the economy, and he said that’s the main issue for Georgia voters.
“Everybody wants to get into the social issues, but the world turns through the economy,” May said. “It’s just about the issues. Republican, Democrat, whatever, it’s just caused people not to be nice anymore.”
Alexander Woodall, 20, listed the main issue that brought him out to vote for Republican Herschel Walker:
“Abortion, abortion, abortion. I’m pro-life,” he said.
Woodall said he thinks the elections in Georgia are competitive, and either side could win.
“It’s a purple state,” he said. “Very winnable either way.”
Ellyce Payne, 30, works in mental health care and said efforts to address poverty and mental health care reform are the deciding issues for her as she cast her ballot at Dowell Elementary School in Cobb.
She said partisanship looms large in Georgia right now and only serves to separate people who would otherwise get along.
“If I’m at the grocery story, I’m going to help you get something off the shelf, and I don’t care who you voted for,” Payne said. “I’m more focused on who you are as a person and your impact on the community.”