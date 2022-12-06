Georgia voters say they’re motivated by economy, abortion and health

“Abortion, abortion, abortion. I’m pro-life,” he said.

Woodall said he thinks the elections in Georgia are competitive, and either side could win.

“It’s a purple state,” he said. “Very winnable either way.”

Credit: Taylor Croft Credit: Taylor Croft

Ellyce Payne, 30, works in mental health care and said efforts to address poverty and mental health care reform are the deciding issues for her as she cast her ballot at Dowell Elementary School in Cobb.

She said partisanship looms large in Georgia right now and only serves to separate people who would otherwise get along.

“If I’m at the grocery story, I’m going to help you get something off the shelf, and I don’t care who you voted for,” Payne said. “I’m more focused on who you are as a person and your impact on the community.”