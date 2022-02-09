Georgia voter info posted online after breach of software company

“Upon learning that the files had been made available, EasyVote immediately started an investigation,” Davis said. “EasyVote quickly disabled access to that storage location and transferred the data to a new environment with additional security controls.”

The Georgia voter registration system remains secure, according to the secretary of state’s office.

“EasyVote is not part of Georgia’s voting system. They are a vendor that some counties use to assist them with voter check-in procedures. No part of the state system has been affected,” said Ari Schaffer, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office.

EasyVote contacted law enforcement and is working with a cybersecurity firm, Davis said. The company is reviewing the files to determine the extent of the information that may have been exposed.