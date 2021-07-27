Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sues Pelosi over mask fine

Greene was cited in May for refusing to wear a mask when the rules at the time mandated it for everyone on the House floor except those who had been recognized to speak. She and other conservative lawmakers at the time made a point of flaunting their breaking of the rules after receiving warnings.

Masks are currently only required for those who have not been fully vaccinated. Greene said in February that she didn’t plan to get the shots. When asked again by a reporter earlier this month, she refused to say whether she had received the shots and accused the reporter of violating her rights under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, federal legislation restricting the release of medical information.

The HIPAA laws prevents doctors and hospitals from releasing patients’ health care information without their permission, but it doesn’t preclude individuals from discussing their own health decisions, illnesses or treatment, or prohibit those types of questions.