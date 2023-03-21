House panel backs bill to limit access to some info about police officers

Senate Bill 215 would require local governments to remove personally identifiable information about law enforcement officers from all property records on the internet if the officers request it. Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, the bill’s sponsor, said it would help prevent people from tracking down and harassing officers at home.

“People are putting information out there that really doesn’t need to be out there,” Brass told the House Governmental Oversight Committee on Tuesday. “It’s a growing problem. We’re simply trying to stop it.”