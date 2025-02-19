Georgia Senate approves child care tax credits

Explore Georgia ranks low on best states to raise a family list

Strickland chaired a Senate committee that studied ways to address rising child care costs last year. The committee found costs have skyrocketed in recent years. For example, the average annual price of center-based costs for infants in Georgia was $11,066 in 2023, a recent study found.

Strickland cited a survey that found 35% of low-income families spend more than a third of their income on child care — prompting many parents to conclude it makes more sense to stay at home than work.

Supporters say SB 89 can help address the problem. It would establish a new $250 income tax credit for each child under age 7.

The bill also would increase Georgia’s existing tax credit for child and dependent care expenses, which is tied to the $3,000 federal credit. SB 89 would raise the state credit to 40% of the federal credit, up from 30%. That would give parents up to $300 more for such expenses.

SB 89 also would expand an incentive for employers to offer child care, providing a tax credit for 90% of their operating expenses, up from 75%. The bill would also allow such facilities to host more children of nonemployees.

According to an analysis by Georgia State University’s Fiscal Research Center, SB 89 would cost the state an estimated $179.5 million in lost revenue in fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1. The cost would rise to $188.6 million in fiscal year 2030.

Strickland said legislators must balance the cost of the credits against the expense. That’s why the new $250 credit applies only to children under 7.

But Strickland said lawmakers could expand the credit in the future, if the state’s financial position allows it.

“We know that letting more families have the flexibility to go to work and build careers, having good child care for young children, obviously is a great investment in the long term for our state and our taxpayers,” he said after the vote. “It’s also just the right thing to do.”

SB 89 passed the Senate unanimously. It now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.