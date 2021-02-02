Georgia lawmakers push congressional term limits

Two measures introduced in the General Assembly - House Resolution 39 and Senate Resolution 28 - ask Congress to call a convention for the purposes of proposing unspecified limits on the number of terms that members of the U.S. House and Senate can serve.

Nineteen states have approved similar measures. It would take requests from 34 states to convene such a convention – a threshold unlikely to be met any time soon. If a convention were convened and limits proposed, such a constitutional amendment would require the approval of three-quarters of states (38) to be ratified.