Georgia lawmakers push congressional term limits

Some lawmakers want Georgia to become the 20th state to endorse a constitutional convention to propose congressional term limits.
Two measures introduced in the General Assembly - House Resolution 39 and Senate Resolution 28 - ask Congress to call a convention for the purposes of proposing unspecified limits on the number of terms that members of the U.S. House and Senate can serve.
Nineteen states have approved similar measures. It would take requests from 34 states to convene such a convention – a threshold unlikely to be met any time soon. If a convention were convened and limits proposed, such a constitutional amendment would require the approval of three-quarters of states (38) to be ratified.
But John Cowan, Georgia chairman of the group U.S. Term Limits and a former opponent of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, called the measures “a small step” toward that goal at a press conference Tuesday.
The Georgia measures do not propose specific limits on congressional terms. Cowan said his group merely wants to have a “serious conversation” about the issue.
“There are some people in Congress who have been serving longer than I’ve been on earth,” said Rep. Beth Camp, 47, R-Concord, who sponsored HR 39.
Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, sponsored SR 28.