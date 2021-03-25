Georgia lawmakers honor Johnny Isakson

The state Senate unanimously approved House Resolution 119, which puts Isakson’s name on a Ga. 307 bridge that crosses the Georgia Ports Authority mega rail site in Garden City. The House of Representatives has already approved the measure, which was sponsored by Speaker David Ralston.

Isakson, a Republican, retired in 2019, citing a need to focus on his health. The move came four years after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.