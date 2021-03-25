Georgia lawmakers honor Johnny Isakson

Georgia lawmakers Thursday approved a measure that would name a bridge near the Port of Savannah for former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.
The state Senate unanimously approved House Resolution 119, which puts Isakson’s name on a Ga. 307 bridge that crosses the Georgia Ports Authority mega rail site in Garden City. The House of Representatives has already approved the measure, which was sponsored by Speaker David Ralston.
Isakson, a Republican, retired in 2019, citing a need to focus on his health. The move came four years after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
He was first elected to the Georgia House in 1976 before rising in office to the U.S. Senate in 2004.