Georgia House OKs bill making it harder for neighbors to sue farmers

Those pushing the bill say it will protect farmers and Georgia’s $12 billion agriculture industry in a time when breaks in supply chains have limited supplies of meat and vegetables, driving prices higher.

Dickey said the legislation would protect family farms from “multiple lawsuits from neighbors who want them to go away.” He also said the proposed changes “close loopholes” and give farmers more confidence to invest in operations.

But those speaking against it questioned his facts and reasoning.

Rep. Debbie Buckner, D-Junction City, a member of the rural caucus, said she asked those supporting the bill how many such suits were filed in Georgia or about farmers who had been sued out of business. She said she got no answers and, after looking for such suits herself, found “we have not had a case that overturned anyone’s right to farm.”

She also said Georgia’s existing right to farm law is praised as one of the best in the nation.

Georgia has the country’s most lucrative poultry operations and groups such as the Georgia Poultry Federation, American Farm Bureau and Georgia Farm Bureau are supporting the bill. Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, a former state representative, tried to pass an even more stringent bill in 2020 after massive hog operations in North Carolina were sued successfully.