Georgia House approves parental leave for state employees

House Bill 146 would provide three weeks of paid leave to some 246,000 state employees, including teachers. They would be eligible for the leave following the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. The bill does not affect the leave policies of private employers.

Under HB 146, new mothers and fathers would be eligible for leave after six months of full-time state employment. Currently, state workers are eligible for up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave – the minimum required under federal law.