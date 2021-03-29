Georgia House approves mixed drinks to go

The Georgia House of Representatives Monday approved a measure that would allow restaurants to sell cocktails to go.
State law already allows the sale of beer and wine to go. Senate Bill 236 would extend that mixed drinks. Restaurants would be able to sell up to two mixed drinks in sealed containers to customers who order food.
The move comes as restaurants have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, who owns a restaurant, said the industry has seen a big shift to take-out orders during the pandemic.
Carpenter said the shift in customer behavior will likely outlive the pandemic. He said SB 236 will be a tool to allow restaurants to address the changing desires of customers.
The bill would require customers to put the drinks in a glove compartment, the trunk or the back of the vehicle. Opponents have said that provision would be hard to enforce.
The House approved SB 236 by a vote of 120 to 48. The bill now awaits the signature of Gov. Brian Kemp.