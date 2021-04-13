Georgia election law gets first test today

Ban on providing food and drink: The law prohibits the distribution of food or drink to voters in line, though it allows election workers to establish self-service water from an unattended receptacle.

Ban on out-of-precinct voting: SB 202 prohibits counting provisional ballots cast by people outside their normal precinct unless they cast the ballot after 5 p.m. on election day.

Continuous counting: The law requires election officials to continue counting until the tally is completed.

Absentee ballot ID requirements: SB 202 requires people casting absentee ballots to provide a driver’s license number, a state ID number or other documentation, rather than a signature, to verify their identity.

Early processing of absentee ballots: The law allows counties to begin processing – but not counting – absentee ballots more than two weeks before an election.

Early in-person voting: The law establishes a new schedule for early in-person voting. It expands weekend voting for general elections in many counties, while reducing early voting for runoff elections.

