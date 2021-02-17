Distracted driving legislation advances in Georgia House

The use of that provision is not tracked statewide, so it’s hard to tell how many citations have been dismissed because of it. But last year The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found it was used thousands of times a year in Atlanta alone.

HB 247 would eliminate that provision. It also would tweak the fines for distracted driving violations. Under existing law, a first offense costs up to $50, but judges can set lower fines. The new bill would impose a flat $50 fine for a first offense.

On Thursday, the full House is set to take up HB 165. The law would allow a driver to mount a phone or other electronic device on their windshield as long as it did not obstruct his or her view.