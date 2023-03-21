Bill to strengthen tenant protections passes Ga. Senate committee

Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, introduced HB 404 in response to “Dangerous Dwellings,” an 18-month investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that showed tens of thousands of metro area renters living in perilous conditions while apartment owners flipped the properties for millions more than they purchased them.

Landlords ignored complaints of roaches, mold, rats and raw sewage spills or persistent violent crime, sometimes retaliating against tenants for speaking out, renters said. An AJC analysis based on crime reports, code complaints and other public records identified more than 270 persistently dangerous complexes in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

HB 404 has the backing of House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and won the House unanimously March 2 to a standing ovation. The bill has until March 29, the last day of this year’s legislative session, to be approved by the full Senate.

In addition to requiring a rental be habitable, the bill provides tenants who fail to pay rent a three-day grace period before their landlords may file for eviction in court. It also caps security deposits at two months’ worth of rent.

The current version does not describe what actions tenants may take if their landlord refuses to make repairs, or define what “fit for human habitation” means

During Monday’s committee meeting, an amendment by State Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, to raise the bill’s cap on security deposits from two months rent to three failed 5-4 after opposition from committee leadership.

Vice Chairman State Sen. Bill Cowsert, who led the meeting while its chairman testified elsewhere, cast the deciding vote.

“I’m not going to interfere with a hard-fought compromise,” said Cowsert, R-Athens.